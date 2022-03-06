Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 9%

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) shares dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.95 and last traded at C$36.36. Approximately 92,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 128,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.94.

ENGH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.