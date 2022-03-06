ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.
Shares of E opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
