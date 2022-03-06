ENI (NYSE:E) Raised to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of E opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ENI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ENI by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

