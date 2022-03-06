Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ennis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ennis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ennis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

