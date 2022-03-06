Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the January 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX remained flat at $$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,546. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the second quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTX. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Entera Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.