Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Entravision Communications by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

