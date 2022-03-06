EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.23.

NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

