EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.