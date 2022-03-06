EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.580-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.360-$11.690 EPS.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $14.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.52. 1,555,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $540.70.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock worth $43,579,057. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,428,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 663.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

