Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 671.02% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,563 shares of company stock worth $15,066 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 36,241.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 470.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,262,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,437 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

