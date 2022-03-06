Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 542.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,641.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

