EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.