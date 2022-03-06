Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of EVFM opened at $0.44 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

EVFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

