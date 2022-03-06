Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $143,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

