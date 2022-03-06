Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on Evotec in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT stock opened at €24.98 ($28.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.07. Evotec has a 12-month low of €23.26 ($26.13) and a 12-month high of €45.83 ($51.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.