EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EzFill stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. EzFill has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EzFill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

