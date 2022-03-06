F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 136.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

