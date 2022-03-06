F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FSTX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,089. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
