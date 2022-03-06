Family Capital Trust Co Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Family Capital Trust Co reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.71. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

