Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Pool worth $55,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.57.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $465.81. 387,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.79. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $313.92 and a 12 month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

