Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $31.10 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of ExlService worth $31,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ExlService by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 90,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,355. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.24. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen raised shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

