Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $80,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 42,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BR traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 473,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

