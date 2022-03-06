Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Makes New $14.26 Million Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 167.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after buying an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 883.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 44,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHE stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.90. 26,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,703. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.53%.
About Chemed (Get Rating)
Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.
