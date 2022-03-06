Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 410 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,079 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

