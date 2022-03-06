Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland."

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,789.67.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.55.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 793,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,870,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,142,000 after buying an additional 14,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

