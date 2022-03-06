FGI Industries Ltd’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FGI)

FGI Industries’ (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 7th. FGI Industries had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FGI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FGI opened at $3.14 on Friday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

