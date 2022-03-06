Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.4%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.55 and last traded at $48.55. 54 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $49.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.89% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

