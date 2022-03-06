Financial Analysis: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 23.20% 12.53% 11.45% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.02%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.41%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.08 $4.95 million $0.44 13.77 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Virgin Orbit on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. It is also called the Products segment. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It is also called the Services segment. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Virgin Orbit

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

