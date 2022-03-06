Financial Comparison: Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ideanomics alerts:

This table compares Ideanomics and Rivian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 16.79 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.65 Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A

Ideanomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and Rivian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 453.96%. Rivian has a consensus target price of 123.29, suggesting a potential upside of 160.15%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Rivian.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Rivian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Rivian N/A N/A N/A

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.