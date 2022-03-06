Financial Review: AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AIA Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A UTG 40.53% 10.36% 3.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIA Group and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and UTG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.43 $5.78 billion N/A N/A UTG $27.26 million 3.15 $2.09 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

About AIA Group (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About UTG (Get Rating)

UTG, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, KY.

