Financial Review: Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA) vs. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) and Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Paramount Global Class A common and Phoenix New Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix New Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Phoenix New Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion 0.85 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.41 Phoenix New Media $185.26 million 0.27 $58.29 million $0.59 1.15

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than Phoenix New Media. Phoenix New Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global Class A common, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phoenix New Media has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and Phoenix New Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Phoenix New Media 25.91% 17.78% 10.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Phoenix New Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phoenix New Media beats Paramount Global Class A common on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

