Financial Review: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park City Group and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.11%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Park City Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 5.69 $4.12 million $0.16 39.13 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 15.40 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park City Group beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

