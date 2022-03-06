First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of First American Financial worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

