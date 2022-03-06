First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 12,210 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 987.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on G shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

