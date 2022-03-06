First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.69 and a one year high of $120.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,157 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

