First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

