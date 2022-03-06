First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,585,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,845,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $281.82 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.75 and a twelve month high of $282.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day moving average is $229.50. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

