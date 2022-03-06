First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 504.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after buying an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.42 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

