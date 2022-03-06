First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 5,880 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

