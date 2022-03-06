First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 645.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 211,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.