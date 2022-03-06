First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 535,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 584.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 473,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after purchasing an additional 101,752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

