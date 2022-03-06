First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

