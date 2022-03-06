First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

