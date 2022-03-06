First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLIF traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.