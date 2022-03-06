First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$47.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.87. First National Financial has a one year low of C$39.17 and a one year high of C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 62.05%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

