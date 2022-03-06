First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Solar by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

