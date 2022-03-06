First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $67.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

