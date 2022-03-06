First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FPF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,689. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
