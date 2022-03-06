First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FPF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,689. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

