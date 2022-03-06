First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.58% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

FMHI opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

