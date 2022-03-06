FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FGP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of FGP traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.23). The company had a trading volume of 1,280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,931. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.70 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £690.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.51.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

