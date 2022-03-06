Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 6,858,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

FCUUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Fission Uranium stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. 1,223,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,774. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

