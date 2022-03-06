FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of FLT opened at $226.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

