Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 3.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 6,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,044 shares of company stock worth $14,756,002.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flywire by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,350 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,663,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 338,340 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

